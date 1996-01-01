Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Microbiology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

1. Introduction to Microbiology

Introduction to Eukarya

Next Topic
1

concept

Introduction to Eukarya

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2

concept

Fungi

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3
Problem

Although plants and fungi are very similar, fungi do not have…

4

concept

Protists:Algae

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
5
Problem

Plants and algae are very similar, however algae…

6

concept

Protists:Protozoa

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
7

concept

Helminths

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
8
Problem

Which of these answers about helminths is true?

9
Problem

Why do many microbiologists study helminths if they are technically not microscopic?

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.