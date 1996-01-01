Introduction to Eukarya quiz #1 Flashcards
Introduction to Eukarya quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/10
Which organisms lack chlorophyll and reproduce by means of spores?
Fungi lack chlorophyll and reproduce by means of spores.What are flagellates in the context of microscopic eukaryotes?
Flagellates are protozoa that move using one or more whip-like structures called flagella.Which feature distinguishes slime molds from fungi?
Slime molds lack cell walls made of chitin, which distinguishes them from fungi.Which of the following is a microorganism that contains organelles?
Eukaryotic microorganisms such as fungi, algae, protozoa, and helminths contain organelles.Which of the following represents fungi of the filamentous type?
Filamentous fungi are represented by molds, such as Penicillium species.What is the main structural component of fungal cell walls?
The main structural component of fungal cell walls is chitin.How do protozoa obtain their energy and nutrients?
Protozoa ingest organic materials as their source of energy and nutrients.What distinguishes algae from fungi in terms of metabolism?
Algae are photosynthetic and perform photosynthesis, while fungi do not perform photosynthesis.Why are helminths studied in microbiology even though they are not always microscopic?
Helminths are studied in microbiology because their eggs and larvae are microscopic and relevant to disease.Which domain of life includes organisms with a membrane-bound nucleus?
The domain Eukarya includes organisms with a membrane-bound nucleus.