Introduction to Eukarya quiz #1 Flashcards

Which organisms lack chlorophyll and reproduce by means of spores? Fungi lack chlorophyll and reproduce by means of spores.

What are flagellates in the context of microscopic eukaryotes? Flagellates are protozoa that move using one or more whip-like structures called flagella.

Which feature distinguishes slime molds from fungi? Slime molds lack cell walls made of chitin, which distinguishes them from fungi.

Which of the following is a microorganism that contains organelles? Eukaryotic microorganisms such as fungi, algae, protozoa, and helminths contain organelles.

Which of the following represents fungi of the filamentous type? Filamentous fungi are represented by molds, such as Penicillium species.

What is the main structural component of fungal cell walls? The main structural component of fungal cell walls is chitin.