Introduction to Eukarya quiz #1 Flashcards

Introduction to Eukarya quiz #1
  • Which organisms lack chlorophyll and reproduce by means of spores?
    Fungi lack chlorophyll and reproduce by means of spores.
  • What are flagellates in the context of microscopic eukaryotes?
    Flagellates are protozoa that move using one or more whip-like structures called flagella.
  • Which feature distinguishes slime molds from fungi?
    Slime molds lack cell walls made of chitin, which distinguishes them from fungi.
  • Which of the following is a microorganism that contains organelles?
    Eukaryotic microorganisms such as fungi, algae, protozoa, and helminths contain organelles.
  • Which of the following represents fungi of the filamentous type?
    Filamentous fungi are represented by molds, such as Penicillium species.
  • What is the main structural component of fungal cell walls?
    The main structural component of fungal cell walls is chitin.
  • How do protozoa obtain their energy and nutrients?
    Protozoa ingest organic materials as their source of energy and nutrients.
  • What distinguishes algae from fungi in terms of metabolism?
    Algae are photosynthetic and perform photosynthesis, while fungi do not perform photosynthesis.
  • Why are helminths studied in microbiology even though they are not always microscopic?
    Helminths are studied in microbiology because their eggs and larvae are microscopic and relevant to disease.
  • Which domain of life includes organisms with a membrane-bound nucleus?
    The domain Eukarya includes organisms with a membrane-bound nucleus.