Eukaryote An organism whose cells contain a nucleus and other organelles enclosed within membranes. Gene Regulation A collection of mechanisms that control the timing, location, and amount of gene expression. Differential Gene Expression A process enabling cells with identical DNA to produce distinct sets of proteins, resulting in diverse cell types. Proteome The complete set of proteins expressed by a cell, which varies between cell types despite identical DNA. Genome The entire set of genetic material present in a cell or organism, identical across all cell types. Chromatin Modification Chemical changes to DNA or histones that affect gene accessibility and expression without altering the DNA sequence. Histone Acetylation A modification that loosens chromatin structure, making genes more accessible for transcription. DNA Methylation A chemical addition to DNA that typically reduces gene expression by making DNA less accessible. Transcriptional Control Regulation of gene expression at the stage where DNA is transcribed into RNA, often involving specific factors. Transcription Factor A protein that binds to specific DNA sequences to enhance or inhibit the transcription of genes. RNA Processing Modifications to RNA transcripts, such as splicing and capping, that prepare mRNA for translation. mRNA Degradation The breakdown of messenger RNA molecules, controlling the amount of protein produced in the cell. Translation The process where ribosomes synthesize proteins using mRNA as a template. Post-Translational Modification Chemical changes to proteins after synthesis, affecting their function, location, or stability. Cytoplasm The region of the cell outside the nucleus where translation and some gene regulation processes occur.
Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation
