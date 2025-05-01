Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Eukaryote An organism whose cells contain a nucleus and other organelles enclosed within membranes.

Gene Regulation A collection of mechanisms that control the timing, location, and amount of gene expression.

Differential Gene Expression A process enabling cells with identical DNA to produce distinct sets of proteins, resulting in diverse cell types.

Proteome The complete set of proteins expressed by a cell, which varies between cell types despite identical DNA.

Genome The entire set of genetic material present in a cell or organism, identical across all cell types.

Chromatin Modification Chemical changes to DNA or histones that affect gene accessibility and expression without altering the DNA sequence.