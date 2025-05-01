Back
Eukaryotic Cell A cell type containing multiple membrane-bound structures, found in both animal and plant organisms, with specialized internal compartments. Organelle A specialized structure within a cell, often membrane-bound, performing distinct cellular functions. Membrane-bound Organelle A compartment within a cell surrounded by a lipid bilayer, allowing separation of specific biochemical processes. Lysosome A digestive structure unique to animal cells, containing enzymes for breaking down cellular waste and debris. Chloroplast A plant cell structure responsible for capturing light energy and converting it into chemical energy through photosynthesis. Cell Wall A rigid outer layer found in plant cells, providing structural support and protection. Ribosome A nonmembranous complex responsible for protein synthesis, found free in cytoplasm or attached to rough ER. Rough Endoplasmic Reticulum A network of membranes studded with ribosomes, involved in protein synthesis and processing. Smooth Endoplasmic Reticulum A membrane network lacking ribosomes, involved in lipid synthesis and detoxification. Golgi Apparatus A stack of flattened membranes that modifies, sorts, and packages proteins and lipids for secretion or delivery. Peroxisome A small, membrane-bound compartment containing enzymes that break down fatty acids and detoxify harmful substances. Vacuole A large, fluid-filled sac in plant cells, storing nutrients, waste products, and maintaining cell pressure. Mitochondrion An energy-converting organelle, often called the powerhouse of the cell, generating ATP through cellular respiration. Cytoskeleton A network of protein filaments providing structural support, shape, and facilitating movement within the cell. Cell Junction A specialized structure connecting adjacent cells, enabling communication, adhesion, or barrier formation.
Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles definitions
