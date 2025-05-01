Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Eukaryotic Cell A cell type containing multiple membrane-bound structures, found in both animal and plant organisms, with specialized internal compartments.

Organelle A specialized structure within a cell, often membrane-bound, performing distinct cellular functions.

Membrane-bound Organelle A compartment within a cell surrounded by a lipid bilayer, allowing separation of specific biochemical processes.

Lysosome A digestive structure unique to animal cells, containing enzymes for breaking down cellular waste and debris.

Chloroplast A plant cell structure responsible for capturing light energy and converting it into chemical energy through photosynthesis.

Cell Wall A rigid outer layer found in plant cells, providing structural support and protection.