Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles definitions

  • Eukaryotic Cell
    A cell type containing multiple membrane-bound structures, found in both animal and plant organisms, with specialized internal compartments.
  • Organelle
    A specialized structure within a cell, often membrane-bound, performing distinct cellular functions.
  • Membrane-bound Organelle
    A compartment within a cell surrounded by a lipid bilayer, allowing separation of specific biochemical processes.
  • Lysosome
    A digestive structure unique to animal cells, containing enzymes for breaking down cellular waste and debris.
  • Chloroplast
    A plant cell structure responsible for capturing light energy and converting it into chemical energy through photosynthesis.
  • Cell Wall
    A rigid outer layer found in plant cells, providing structural support and protection.
  • Ribosome
    A nonmembranous complex responsible for protein synthesis, found free in cytoplasm or attached to rough ER.
  • Rough Endoplasmic Reticulum
    A network of membranes studded with ribosomes, involved in protein synthesis and processing.
  • Smooth Endoplasmic Reticulum
    A membrane network lacking ribosomes, involved in lipid synthesis and detoxification.
  • Golgi Apparatus
    A stack of flattened membranes that modifies, sorts, and packages proteins and lipids for secretion or delivery.
  • Peroxisome
    A small, membrane-bound compartment containing enzymes that break down fatty acids and detoxify harmful substances.
  • Vacuole
    A large, fluid-filled sac in plant cells, storing nutrients, waste products, and maintaining cell pressure.
  • Mitochondrion
    An energy-converting organelle, often called the powerhouse of the cell, generating ATP through cellular respiration.
  • Cytoskeleton
    A network of protein filaments providing structural support, shape, and facilitating movement within the cell.
  • Cell Junction
    A specialized structure connecting adjacent cells, enabling communication, adhesion, or barrier formation.