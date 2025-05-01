Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Innate Immunity A non-specific defense system present from birth that provides immediate protection against invading microbes.

First Line Defenses Initial protective mechanisms that act as barriers to block microbes from entering body surfaces.

Physical Barriers Structural features like skin and mucus membranes that form a shield to block microbial entry.

Chemical Barriers Substances such as bodily fluids and antimicrobial peptides that inhibit or destroy invading microbes.

Host Microbiome Community of normal microorganisms residing on body surfaces that help prevent colonization by pathogens.

Skin A tough, external layer that acts as a primary shield, preventing microbes from penetrating the body.