Introduction to First-Line Defenses definitions

  • Innate Immunity
    A non-specific defense system present from birth that provides immediate protection against invading microbes.
  • First Line Defenses
    Initial protective mechanisms that act as barriers to block microbes from entering body surfaces.
  • Physical Barriers
    Structural features like skin and mucus membranes that form a shield to block microbial entry.
  • Chemical Barriers
    Substances such as bodily fluids and antimicrobial peptides that inhibit or destroy invading microbes.
  • Host Microbiome
    Community of normal microorganisms residing on body surfaces that help prevent colonization by pathogens.
  • Skin
    A tough, external layer that acts as a primary shield, preventing microbes from penetrating the body.
  • Mucus Membranes
    Moist linings of internal passages that trap and help remove microbes from entering deeper tissues.
  • Ear Wax
    A protective secretion within the ear canal that traps and blocks entry of foreign microbes.
  • Bodily Fluids
    Liquids produced by the body, such as tears or saliva, that contain chemicals to neutralize microbes.
  • Antimicrobial Peptides
    Small proteins produced by cells that directly attack and disrupt microbial invaders.
  • Normal Microbiota
    Beneficial microorganisms naturally present on body surfaces, competing with pathogens for resources.
  • Security Walls
    A metaphor for the collective barriers that prevent microbes from breaching body defenses.
  • Second Line Defenses
    Backup immune responses activated if initial barriers are breached, discussed in later lessons.