Innate Immunity A non-specific defense system present from birth that provides immediate protection against invading microbes. First Line Defenses Initial protective mechanisms that act as barriers to block microbes from entering body surfaces. Physical Barriers Structural features like skin and mucus membranes that form a shield to block microbial entry. Chemical Barriers Substances such as bodily fluids and antimicrobial peptides that inhibit or destroy invading microbes. Host Microbiome Community of normal microorganisms residing on body surfaces that help prevent colonization by pathogens. Skin A tough, external layer that acts as a primary shield, preventing microbes from penetrating the body. Mucus Membranes Moist linings of internal passages that trap and help remove microbes from entering deeper tissues. Ear Wax A protective secretion within the ear canal that traps and blocks entry of foreign microbes. Bodily Fluids Liquids produced by the body, such as tears or saliva, that contain chemicals to neutralize microbes. Antimicrobial Peptides Small proteins produced by cells that directly attack and disrupt microbial invaders. Normal Microbiota Beneficial microorganisms naturally present on body surfaces, competing with pathogens for resources. Security Walls A metaphor for the collective barriers that prevent microbes from breaching body defenses. Second Line Defenses Backup immune responses activated if initial barriers are breached, discussed in later lessons.
Introduction to First-Line Defenses
