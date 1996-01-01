Introduction to Pathogenic Toxins quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which statement about endotoxins is true? Endotoxins specifically refer to lipopolysaccharide (LPS) found in the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria.

An exotoxin that has the ability to kill or damage host cells is referred to as a cytotoxin. A cytotoxin is an exotoxin that can kill or damage host cells.

A pathogen can indirectly damage its host by overstimulating the host's immune system. Pathogens can cause indirect damage by triggering an excessive immune response, which can harm host tissues.

What does the term 'toxicogenicity' refer to in the context of pathogenic toxins? Toxicogenicity refers to a pathogen's ability to produce toxins that damage host cells.

How are exotoxins released by pathogens? Exotoxins are released by pathogens during infection or after the pathogen undergoes lysis.

What are the three main categories of exotoxins based on their structure and function? The three main categories of exotoxins are AB toxins, membrane-damaging toxins (including pore-forming toxins and phospholipases), and superantigens.