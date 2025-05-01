Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Immune System A network of cells and molecules responsible for defending the body against pathogens, toxins, and abnormal cells.

Immunological Disorder A condition resulting from improper immune function, including overactivity, underactivity, or misdirection.

Hypersensitivity An exaggerated, harmful immune response that occurs only after prior sensitization to an antigen.

Sensitization The initial immune exposure to an antigen, priming the system for a stronger reaction upon later encounters.

Antigen A substance recognized by the immune system as foreign, capable of triggering an immune response.

Antibody A protein produced by B cells that binds specifically to antigens, playing a central role in immune defense.