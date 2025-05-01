Skip to main content
Introduction to Hypersensitivites definitions

  • Immune System
    A network of cells and molecules responsible for defending the body against pathogens, toxins, and abnormal cells.
  • Immunological Disorder
    A condition resulting from improper immune function, including overactivity, underactivity, or misdirection.
  • Hypersensitivity
    An exaggerated, harmful immune response that occurs only after prior sensitization to an antigen.
  • Sensitization
    The initial immune exposure to an antigen, priming the system for a stronger reaction upon later encounters.
  • Antigen
    A substance recognized by the immune system as foreign, capable of triggering an immune response.
  • Antibody
    A protein produced by B cells that binds specifically to antigens, playing a central role in immune defense.
  • Type I Hypersensitivity
    A rapid, IgE-mediated allergic reaction to harmless substances like pollen or foods, often causing classic allergy symptoms.
  • Type II Hypersensitivity
    A cytotoxic reaction where antibodies target cell surfaces, leading to cell destruction, as seen in transfusion reactions.
  • Type III Hypersensitivity
    A response driven by immune complex formation and deposition, resulting in inflammation and tissue damage.
  • Type IV Hypersensitivity
    A delayed immune reaction mediated by T cells, typically manifesting hours to days after antigen exposure.
  • Autoimmune Disease
    A disorder where the immune system mistakenly targets the body's own cells and tissues.
  • Immunodeficiency
    A state where the immune system's ability to fight infections is compromised or absent.
  • Transplant Rejection
    An immune response against transplanted tissue or organs, often involving hypersensitivity mechanisms.
  • Immune Complex
    A cluster formed when antibodies bind to antigens, which can deposit in tissues and trigger inflammation.
  • T Cell
    A lymphocyte that orchestrates immune responses, especially in cell-mediated immunity and delayed hypersensitivity.