Immune System A network of cells and molecules responsible for defending the body against pathogens, toxins, and abnormal cells. Immunological Disorder A condition resulting from improper immune function, including overactivity, underactivity, or misdirection. Hypersensitivity An exaggerated, harmful immune response that occurs only after prior sensitization to an antigen. Sensitization The initial immune exposure to an antigen, priming the system for a stronger reaction upon later encounters. Antigen A substance recognized by the immune system as foreign, capable of triggering an immune response. Antibody A protein produced by B cells that binds specifically to antigens, playing a central role in immune defense. Type I Hypersensitivity A rapid, IgE-mediated allergic reaction to harmless substances like pollen or foods, often causing classic allergy symptoms. Type II Hypersensitivity A cytotoxic reaction where antibodies target cell surfaces, leading to cell destruction, as seen in transfusion reactions. Type III Hypersensitivity A response driven by immune complex formation and deposition, resulting in inflammation and tissue damage. Type IV Hypersensitivity A delayed immune reaction mediated by T cells, typically manifesting hours to days after antigen exposure. Autoimmune Disease A disorder where the immune system mistakenly targets the body's own cells and tissues. Immunodeficiency A state where the immune system's ability to fight infections is compromised or absent. Transplant Rejection An immune response against transplanted tissue or organs, often involving hypersensitivity mechanisms. Immune Complex A cluster formed when antibodies bind to antigens, which can deposit in tissues and trigger inflammation. T Cell A lymphocyte that orchestrates immune responses, especially in cell-mediated immunity and delayed hypersensitivity.
Introduction to Hypersensitivites definitions
