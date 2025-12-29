An appropriate immune response is carefully balanced to protect the body by eliminating pathogens or toxins without causing unnecessary damage. Hypersensitivities represent an exaggerated and harmful overreaction of the immune system, where the response is too strong and leads to collateral tissue damage. The term "hypersensitivity" itself highlights this excessive nature, with "hyper" meaning "too much."

Hypersensitivities only occur after a process called sensitization, which is the immune system's initial exposure to an antigen. During sensitization, the immune system prepares itself to react more vigorously upon subsequent exposures to the same antigen. Unlike a typical primary adaptive immune response, no hypersensitivity reaction occurs during the first encounter; the immune system is merely primed. This principle applies to all four types of hypersensitivities.

While much is understood about hypersensitivities, there remain gaps in knowledge, especially regarding why some individuals develop these exaggerated immune responses while others do not. Factors such as genetics and environmental influences contribute to this complexity, and hypotheses like the hygiene hypothesis offer partial explanations but do not provide a complete picture.

The four types of hypersensitivities are classified based on their mechanisms and mediators. Type I hypersensitivity, commonly known as classic allergic reactions, involves a rapid antibody-mediated response to allergens such as dust, pollen, animal dander, peanuts, and shellfish. This type is the most prevalent and is characterized by immediate symptoms following exposure.

Type II hypersensitivity, also called cytotoxic hypersensitivity, involves antibodies binding directly to antigens on cell surfaces or within the extracellular matrix, leading to cell destruction. A well-known example is hemolytic transfusion reactions caused by incompatible blood transfusions.

Type III hypersensitivity is immune complex-mediated. It arises from the formation of antigen-antibody complexes that deposit in tissues, triggering inflammation. Rheumatoid arthritis exemplifies this type, where immune complexes accumulate in joints, causing chronic inflammation and damage.

Unlike the first three types, which are antibody-mediated, Type IV hypersensitivity is mediated by T cells and is often referred to as delayed cell-mediated hypersensitivity. The response typically occurs several hours to days after exposure. An example is the skin rash caused by contact with poison ivy, where T cells orchestrate the immune reaction.

A useful mnemonic to remember these types is "ACID": A for Allergic (Type I), C for Cytotoxic (Type II), I for Immune complex-mediated (Type III), and D for Delayed cell-mediated (Type IV).