Introduction to Inflammation quiz #1 Flashcards

Introduction to Inflammation quiz #1

Introduction to Inflammation quiz #1
  • Four cardinal signs of inflammation are recognized. What are these signs?
    The four cardinal signs of inflammation are redness, heat, swelling, and pain. A fifth sign, altered function, is also commonly included.
  • What does the acronym SHARP stand for in the context of inflammation?
    SHARP stands for swelling, heat, altered function, redness, and pain, which are the five cardinal signs of inflammation.
  • How do the symptoms of acute inflammation differ in onset and duration compared to chronic inflammation?
    Acute inflammation symptoms develop rapidly and last only a few days, while chronic inflammation symptoms develop slowly and can persist for years.
  • Which type of immune cell is most abundant during acute inflammation?
    Neutrophils are the most abundant immune cells at the site of acute inflammation.
  • What is the primary goal of acute inflammation?
    The primary goal of acute inflammation is to quickly recruit immune cells to the site of infection or tissue damage.
  • What types of cells are characteristic of chronic inflammation?
    Chronic inflammation is characterized by the presence of macrophages, giant cells, and T lymphocytes.
  • What is a granuloma and when does it form?
    A granuloma is a concentrated group of immune cells that forms during chronic inflammation to wall off microbes that cannot be easily destroyed.
  • Give two examples of conditions associated with chronic inflammation.
    Heart disease and Crohn's disease are examples of conditions associated with chronic inflammation.
  • What is the difference in the immune cell response between acute and chronic inflammation?
    Acute inflammation involves a rapid influx of neutrophils, while chronic inflammation involves macrophages, giant cells, and T lymphocytes.
  • How does the severity and duration of acute inflammation compare to chronic inflammation on a graph?
    On a graph, acute inflammation shows a sharp increase in severity over a short time, while chronic inflammation shows a gradual, prolonged response over years.