Microbiology

19. Innate Immunity

Introduction to Inflammation

4
Problem

Which of the following answers is an inflammatory mediator that stimulates vasodilation allowing immune cells to enter the site of infection?

5
Problem

Which of the following scenarios would not result in an episode of acute inflammation?

7
Problem

A scientist is analyzing the cells from a granuloma tissue sample. Which type of immune cell is the scientist least likely to find in this sample?

8
Problem

The disease tuberculosis (TB) is a serious bacterial infection characterized by granulomas typically found in the lungs. What characteristics would a TB granuloma have?

