Introduction to Inflammation
Types of Inflammatory Responses
Acute Inflammation
Which of the following answers is an inflammatory mediator that stimulates vasodilation allowing immune cells to enter the site of infection?
Which of the following scenarios would not result in an episode of acute inflammation?
Chronic Inflammation
A scientist is analyzing the cells from a granuloma tissue sample. Which type of immune cell is the scientist least likely to find in this sample?
The disease tuberculosis (TB) is a serious bacterial infection characterized by granulomas typically found in the lungs. What characteristics would a TB granuloma have?