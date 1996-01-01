Introduction to Innate Immunity quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 32 ) Hide definitions

What is an example of a virulence factor that helps pathogens evade the immune system? A capsule is a virulence factor that helps pathogens evade the immune system by preventing phagocytosis.

Which of the following is involved in non-specific (innate) immunity? Physical barriers, chemical barriers, and cells such as phagocytes are involved in non-specific (innate) immunity.

Which of these is an example of an innate immune defense? Inflammation is an example of an innate immune defense.

Which of the following acts as a mechanical barrier to pathogen entry into the body? The skin acts as a mechanical barrier to pathogen entry.

Which of the following is another term for an immune reaction? An immune response is another term for an immune reaction.

The innate immune system stimulates the adaptive immune system through which of the following mechanisms? The innate immune system stimulates the adaptive immune system through inflammation and the release of signaling molecules.