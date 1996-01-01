Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Microbiology

19. Innate Immunity

Introduction to Innate Immunity

1

concept

Introduction to Innate Immunity

2

concept

Map of Lesson on Innate Immunity

3
Problem

Skin and mucous membranes are mostly involved in:

4
Problem

The 1st line of defense that the body uses to prevent infection includes?

5
Problem

A patient consumed food contaminated with pathogenic bacteria. However, the patient did not become ill. The doctor explained to the patient that the acidity of the patient’s stomach can kill many organisms, including bacteria. This type of protection would be classified as?

6
Problem

Antibodies are a part of which type of immunity and why?

