Introduction to Light Microscopy definitions

  • Light Microscopy
    Technique using visible light and lenses to magnify small objects, enabling visualization up to 1,000 times their actual size.
  • Magnification
    Increase in apparent size of an object, allowing detailed observation of structures too small for the naked eye.
  • Bright Field Microscope
    Instrument that illuminates specimens with visible light, producing a bright background for observing stained or naturally pigmented samples.
  • Dark Field Microscope
    Device enhancing contrast by blocking direct light, making specimens appear bright against a dark background, ideal for transparent samples.
  • Phase Contrast Microscope
    Tool that amplifies differences in refractive index, allowing visualization of transparent specimens without staining.
  • Differential Interference Contrast Microscope
    Instrument using polarized light to create high-contrast, three-dimensional-like images of unstained cells.
  • DIC Microscope
    Specialized device for imaging cells in three-dimensional space, providing enhanced contrast and depth.
  • Fluorescence Detection
    Method for visualizing specimens by detecting emitted light from fluorescent molecules, revealing specific structures.
  • Confocal Scanning Laser Microscope
    Advanced system using lasers to scan specimens, producing sharp, three-dimensional images by eliminating out-of-focus light.
  • CSL Microscope
    Instrument crucial for three-dimensional imaging of cells, utilizing laser scanning and fluorescence.
  • 2 Photon Microscope
    Device enabling deep tissue imaging by using two photons of lower energy, minimizing damage to living samples.
  • Super Resolution Microscope
    Technology surpassing traditional optical limits, allowing visualization of structures at the nanometer scale.
  • Contrast
    Difference in light intensity between specimen and background, essential for distinguishing details in microscopy.
  • Three-Dimensional Imaging
    Visualization technique providing spatial information about cellular structures, enhancing depth perception.