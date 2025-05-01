Back
Light Microscopy Technique using visible light and lenses to magnify small objects, enabling visualization up to 1,000 times their actual size. Magnification Increase in apparent size of an object, allowing detailed observation of structures too small for the naked eye. Bright Field Microscope Instrument that illuminates specimens with visible light, producing a bright background for observing stained or naturally pigmented samples. Dark Field Microscope Device enhancing contrast by blocking direct light, making specimens appear bright against a dark background, ideal for transparent samples. Phase Contrast Microscope Tool that amplifies differences in refractive index, allowing visualization of transparent specimens without staining. Differential Interference Contrast Microscope Instrument using polarized light to create high-contrast, three-dimensional-like images of unstained cells. DIC Microscope Specialized device for imaging cells in three-dimensional space, providing enhanced contrast and depth. Fluorescence Detection Method for visualizing specimens by detecting emitted light from fluorescent molecules, revealing specific structures. Confocal Scanning Laser Microscope Advanced system using lasers to scan specimens, producing sharp, three-dimensional images by eliminating out-of-focus light. CSL Microscope Instrument crucial for three-dimensional imaging of cells, utilizing laser scanning and fluorescence. 2 Photon Microscope Device enabling deep tissue imaging by using two photons of lower energy, minimizing damage to living samples. Super Resolution Microscope Technology surpassing traditional optical limits, allowing visualization of structures at the nanometer scale. Contrast Difference in light intensity between specimen and background, essential for distinguishing details in microscopy. Three-Dimensional Imaging Visualization technique providing spatial information about cellular structures, enhancing depth perception.
Introduction to Light Microscopy definitions
