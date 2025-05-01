Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Light Microscopy Technique using visible light and lenses to magnify small objects, enabling visualization up to 1,000 times their actual size.

Magnification Increase in apparent size of an object, allowing detailed observation of structures too small for the naked eye.

Bright Field Microscope Instrument that illuminates specimens with visible light, producing a bright background for observing stained or naturally pigmented samples.

Dark Field Microscope Device enhancing contrast by blocking direct light, making specimens appear bright against a dark background, ideal for transparent samples.

Phase Contrast Microscope Tool that amplifies differences in refractive index, allowing visualization of transparent specimens without staining.

Differential Interference Contrast Microscope Instrument using polarized light to create high-contrast, three-dimensional-like images of unstained cells.