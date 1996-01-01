Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Microbiology

9. Microscopes

Introduction to Light Microscopy

Introduction to Light Microscopy

Problem

There are three major classes of light microscopes. Which class of light microscopes specializes in visualizing the difference in color intensity between the specimen and its background?

3
Problem

Some light microscopes are able to create 3-dimensional images of the microscopic specimen. Which class(es) of light microscopes are the 3-D microscopes found in?

