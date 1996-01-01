Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Introduction to Light Microscopy
There are three major classes of light microscopes. Which class of light microscopes specializes in visualizing the difference in color intensity between the specimen and its background?
Some light microscopes are able to create 3-dimensional images of the microscopic specimen. Which class(es) of light microscopes are the 3-D microscopes found in?