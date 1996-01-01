Introduction to Light Microscopy quiz #1 Flashcards

After leaving the condenser in a compound light microscope, through which structure does light pass next?
After leaving the condenser, light passes through the specimen on the microscope slide.
When using a light microscope, which objective lens should you begin viewing a slide with?
You should begin viewing a slide using the lowest power (scanning) objective lens.
What is the primary function of the lenses in a brightfield microscope?
The lenses of a brightfield microscope are responsible for magnifying the image of the specimen.
Which type of light microscopy is commonly used to visualize stained specimens?
Brightfield microscopy is commonly used to visualize stained specimens.
In brightfield microscopy, how does the background appear when viewing specimens?
In brightfield microscopy, the background appears bright while the specimen appears darker.
Which type of microscope provides the greatest resolution and highest magnification among light microscopes?
Super resolution microscopes achieve the greatest resolution and highest magnification among light microscopes.
What is the purpose of introducing the light microscope in microbiology?
The purpose is to use visible light and lenses to magnify small objects, allowing visualization of microorganisms up to about 1,000x magnification.
What type of microscope is most commonly used in science classrooms?
The brightfield light microscope is the type most commonly used in science classrooms.
Which two types of microscopes are highlighted for their ability to image cells in three-dimensional space?
DIC (Differential Interference Contrast) and CSL (Confocal Scanning Laser) microscopes are emphasized for imaging cells in three-dimensional space.
What is the general sequence in which different types of light microscopes will be discussed in the lesson?
The lesson will first cover bright field microscopes, then those that increase contrast (dark field, phase contrast, DIC), followed by microscopes that detect fluorescence (CSL, 2 photon, super resolution).