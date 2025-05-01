Back
Biological Membrane A selectively permeable barrier that controls which molecules can enter or exit a cell based on specific properties. Selective Permeability A property allowing only certain molecules to cross a membrane while restricting others, based on size, charge, and polarity. Diffusion The movement of molecules from an area of high concentration to low concentration, which may or may not require facilitation. Hydrophobic Molecule A nonpolar substance that can easily pass through membranes due to its lack of affinity for water. Hydrophilic Molecule A polar or charged substance that cannot freely cross membranes and often requires protein assistance. Molecular Transport The movement of small molecules across membranes, including both passive and active mechanisms. Bulk Transport The movement of large molecules or particles across membranes, typically involving vesicle formation. Passive Transport A process where molecules move across membranes without energy input, including diffusion and osmosis. Active Transport A process requiring energy to move molecules across membranes, often against their concentration gradient. Osmosis The passive movement of water molecules across a selectively permeable membrane. Facilitated Diffusion A passive process where molecules cross membranes with the help of proteins, without energy input. Endocytosis A bulk transport mechanism where cells engulf large particles or fluids by forming vesicles from the membrane. Exocytosis A bulk transport process where cells expel large molecules or particles by fusing vesicles with the membrane. Phagocytosis A type of endocytosis where cells engulf large particles, often referred to as cellular eating. Pinocytosis A type of endocytosis where cells take in extracellular fluid, often described as cellular drinking.
Introduction to Membrane Transport definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15