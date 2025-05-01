Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Biological Membrane A selectively permeable barrier that controls which molecules can enter or exit a cell based on specific properties.

Selective Permeability A property allowing only certain molecules to cross a membrane while restricting others, based on size, charge, and polarity.

Diffusion The movement of molecules from an area of high concentration to low concentration, which may or may not require facilitation.

Hydrophobic Molecule A nonpolar substance that can easily pass through membranes due to its lack of affinity for water.

Hydrophilic Molecule A polar or charged substance that cannot freely cross membranes and often requires protein assistance.

Molecular Transport The movement of small molecules across membranes, including both passive and active mechanisms.