Metabolism All chemical reactions occurring within an organism, encompassing both energy-releasing and energy-consuming processes.

Metabolic Pathway A sequence of enzyme-catalyzed reactions transforming a starting molecule through several intermediates to a final product.

Substrate A molecule acted upon and altered by an enzyme during a chemical reaction within a pathway.

Product The final molecule generated after a series of enzyme-driven transformations in a metabolic sequence.

Enzyme A biological catalyst that accelerates specific chemical reactions, enabling metabolic pathways to proceed efficiently.

Catabolism A set of processes that break down large molecules into smaller ones, releasing energy in the process.