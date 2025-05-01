Skip to main content
Introduction to Metabolism definitions

  • Metabolism
    All chemical reactions occurring within an organism, encompassing both energy-releasing and energy-consuming processes.
  • Metabolic Pathway
    A sequence of enzyme-catalyzed reactions transforming a starting molecule through several intermediates to a final product.
  • Substrate
    A molecule acted upon and altered by an enzyme during a chemical reaction within a pathway.
  • Product
    The final molecule generated after a series of enzyme-driven transformations in a metabolic sequence.
  • Enzyme
    A biological catalyst that accelerates specific chemical reactions, enabling metabolic pathways to proceed efficiently.
  • Catabolism
    A set of processes that break down large molecules into smaller ones, releasing energy in the process.
  • Anabolism
    A collection of reactions that assemble larger molecules from smaller units, requiring energy input.
  • Exergonic Process
    A reaction or pathway that results in the release of energy, often linked with the breakdown of molecules.
  • Endergonic Process
    A reaction or pathway that requires energy input, typically associated with the synthesis of complex molecules.
  • Catabolic Pathway
    A series of reactions focused on degrading complex molecules into simpler ones, coupled with energy release.
  • Anabolic Pathway
    A sequence of reactions dedicated to constructing complex molecules from simpler ones, consuming energy.
  • Chemical Reaction
    A process in which molecules are transformed into different molecules, forming the basis of metabolic activity.
  • Energy
    A vital resource required or released during metabolic transformations, driving both synthesis and breakdown.