Metabolism All chemical reactions occurring within an organism, encompassing both energy-releasing and energy-consuming processes. Metabolic Pathway A sequence of enzyme-catalyzed reactions transforming a starting molecule through several intermediates to a final product. Substrate A molecule acted upon and altered by an enzyme during a chemical reaction within a pathway. Product The final molecule generated after a series of enzyme-driven transformations in a metabolic sequence. Enzyme A biological catalyst that accelerates specific chemical reactions, enabling metabolic pathways to proceed efficiently. Catabolism A set of processes that break down large molecules into smaller ones, releasing energy in the process. Anabolism A collection of reactions that assemble larger molecules from smaller units, requiring energy input. Exergonic Process A reaction or pathway that results in the release of energy, often linked with the breakdown of molecules. Endergonic Process A reaction or pathway that requires energy input, typically associated with the synthesis of complex molecules. Catabolic Pathway A series of reactions focused on degrading complex molecules into simpler ones, coupled with energy release. Anabolic Pathway A sequence of reactions dedicated to constructing complex molecules from simpler ones, consuming energy. Chemical Reaction A process in which molecules are transformed into different molecules, forming the basis of metabolic activity. Energy A vital resource required or released during metabolic transformations, driving both synthesis and breakdown.
Introduction to Metabolism definitions
