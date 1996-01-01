Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
12. Microbial Metabolism

Introduction to Metabolism

Introduction to Metabolism

Catabolic & Anabolic Pathways

Problem

Which of the following terms specifically describes the metabolic process of breaking down large molecules?

a) Catabolism. 

b) Metabolism.

c) Anabolism.

d) Dehydration.

Problem

Which of the following statements is TRUE regarding anabolic pathways?

a) They are used for digesting sugars.

b) They consume energy to build up polymers from monomers.

c) They release energy by breaking down polymers into monomers.

d) They increase the entropy of the organism.

