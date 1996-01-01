Introduction to Microbial Genetics quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Antimicrobial agents that damage nucleic acids also affect which cellular processes? Antimicrobial agents that damage nucleic acids affect DNA replication, transcription, and overall genetic information transfer, disrupting essential cellular functions.

Microbial resistance to drugs is acquired through which genetic mechanisms? Microbial resistance to drugs is acquired through mutations and horizontal gene transfer, such as transformation, transduction, and conjugation.

Genes for antibiotic resistance are often located where within microbial cells? Genes for antibiotic resistance are often located on mobile genetic elements such as plasmids, which can be transferred between microbes via horizontal gene transfer.

What is the definition of a genome in microbial genetics? A genome is the complete set of genetic material in a cell, encompassing all of its DNA.

How does vertical gene transfer differ from horizontal gene transfer? Vertical gene transfer occurs from parent to offspring, while horizontal gene transfer happens between unrelated organisms.

In gene transfer, what is the directionality of genetic material exchange? Gene transfer is unidirectional, always moving from the donor cell to the recipient cell.