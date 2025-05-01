Back
Mutation A permanent alteration in the DNA sequence that can impact cellular function as harmful, beneficial, or neutral. DNA Sequence The specific order of nucleotides in a DNA molecule, serving as the genetic blueprint for an organism. Point Mutation A genetic change involving the substitution of a single nucleotide, potentially altering one amino acid. Frameshift Mutation A genetic alteration caused by insertion or deletion of nucleotides, shifting the codon reading frame and affecting downstream amino acids. Silent Mutation A nucleotide change that does not alter the amino acid sequence of a protein, making the mutation undetectable at the protein level. Missense Mutation A single nucleotide change resulting in the substitution of one amino acid for another in a protein. Nonsense Mutation A single nucleotide change that introduces a premature stop codon, truncating the protein. Insertion The addition of one or more nucleotides into a DNA sequence, potentially shifting the reading frame. Deletion The removal of one or more nucleotides from a DNA sequence, which can alter the reading frame. Codon Reading Frame The sequential grouping of nucleotides into triplets, each specifying an amino acid during translation. Spontaneous Mutation A random, naturally occurring genetic change arising from normal biological processes. Induced Mutation A controlled genetic change caused by external factors, often introduced deliberately by scientists. Mutagen An external chemical or agent capable of causing genetic changes in DNA. Amino Acid Sequence The specific order of amino acids in a protein, determined by the nucleotide sequence of mRNA. Polypeptide A chain of amino acids linked together, forming the primary structure of a protein.
Introduction to Mutations definitions
