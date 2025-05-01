Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Mutation A permanent alteration in the DNA sequence that can impact cellular function as harmful, beneficial, or neutral.

DNA Sequence The specific order of nucleotides in a DNA molecule, serving as the genetic blueprint for an organism.

Point Mutation A genetic change involving the substitution of a single nucleotide, potentially altering one amino acid.

Frameshift Mutation A genetic alteration caused by insertion or deletion of nucleotides, shifting the codon reading frame and affecting downstream amino acids.

Silent Mutation A nucleotide change that does not alter the amino acid sequence of a protein, making the mutation undetectable at the protein level.

Missense Mutation A single nucleotide change resulting in the substitution of one amino acid for another in a protein.