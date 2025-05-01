Skip to main content
Introduction to Mutations definitions

  • Mutation
    A permanent alteration in the DNA sequence that can impact cellular function as harmful, beneficial, or neutral.
  • DNA Sequence
    The specific order of nucleotides in a DNA molecule, serving as the genetic blueprint for an organism.
  • Point Mutation
    A genetic change involving the substitution of a single nucleotide, potentially altering one amino acid.
  • Frameshift Mutation
    A genetic alteration caused by insertion or deletion of nucleotides, shifting the codon reading frame and affecting downstream amino acids.
  • Silent Mutation
    A nucleotide change that does not alter the amino acid sequence of a protein, making the mutation undetectable at the protein level.
  • Missense Mutation
    A single nucleotide change resulting in the substitution of one amino acid for another in a protein.
  • Nonsense Mutation
    A single nucleotide change that introduces a premature stop codon, truncating the protein.
  • Insertion
    The addition of one or more nucleotides into a DNA sequence, potentially shifting the reading frame.
  • Deletion
    The removal of one or more nucleotides from a DNA sequence, which can alter the reading frame.
  • Codon Reading Frame
    The sequential grouping of nucleotides into triplets, each specifying an amino acid during translation.
  • Spontaneous Mutation
    A random, naturally occurring genetic change arising from normal biological processes.
  • Induced Mutation
    A controlled genetic change caused by external factors, often introduced deliberately by scientists.
  • Mutagen
    An external chemical or agent capable of causing genetic changes in DNA.
  • Amino Acid Sequence
    The specific order of amino acids in a protein, determined by the nucleotide sequence of mRNA.
  • Polypeptide
    A chain of amino acids linked together, forming the primary structure of a protein.