Introduction to Mutations
Types of Mutations
Which of the following mutations, occurring just after the start codon in the mRNA is likely to have the most serious effects on the polypeptide product?
A single base substitution is LEAST likely to be deleterious (dangerous) when the change results in _____.
Spontaneous vs. Induced Mutations
______ mutations occur randomly & ______ mutations are deliberate & occur due to an external source: