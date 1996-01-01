Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Microbiology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

16. Microbial Genetics

Introduction to Mutations

Next Topic
1

concept

Introduction to Mutations

clock
37s
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2

concept

Types of Mutations

clock
8m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
3
Problem

Which of the following mutations, occurring just after the start codon in the mRNA is likely to have the most serious effects on the polypeptide product?

4
Problem

A single base substitution is LEAST likely to be deleterious (dangerous) when the change results in _____.

5

concept

Spontaneous vs. Induced Mutations

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
6
Problem

______ mutations occur randomly & ______ mutations are deliberate & occur due to an external source:

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.