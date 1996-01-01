Introduction to Photosynthesis quiz #1 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Introduction to Photosynthesis quiz #1
  • Plantlike photosynthesis that releases oxygen (O2) occurs in which organelle?
    Plantlike photosynthesis that releases oxygen occurs in the chloroplasts.
  • What are the three main reactants required for photosynthesis?
    The three main reactants are carbon dioxide (CO2), water (H2O), and sunlight (solar energy).
  • What is the chemical formula for glucose produced during photosynthesis?
    The chemical formula for glucose is C6H12O6.
  • What term is used to describe organisms that can produce their own food through photosynthesis?
    These organisms are called autotrophs.
  • In photosynthesis, which molecule is reduced and which is oxidized?
    Carbon dioxide is reduced (gains electrons) and water is oxidized (loses electrons).
  • How are the chemical equations for photosynthesis and cellular respiration related?
    They are nearly opposites; the products of one are the reactants of the other.
  • What type of energy is used in photosynthesis and what type is produced in cellular respiration?
    Photosynthesis uses solar energy, while cellular respiration produces ATP energy.
  • Which organelle is the site of cellular respiration?
    Cellular respiration occurs in the mitochondria.
  • What are the products of cellular respiration?
    The products are carbon dioxide (CO2), water (H2O), and ATP energy.
  • Why does carbon dioxide need to gain electrons during photosynthesis?
    Carbon dioxide gains electrons to form the many chemical bonds found in glucose.