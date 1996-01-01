Introduction to Photosynthesis quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Plantlike photosynthesis that releases oxygen (O2) occurs in which organelle? Plantlike photosynthesis that releases oxygen occurs in the chloroplasts.

What are the three main reactants required for photosynthesis? The three main reactants are carbon dioxide (CO2), water (H2O), and sunlight (solar energy).

What is the chemical formula for glucose produced during photosynthesis? The chemical formula for glucose is C6H12O6.

What term is used to describe organisms that can produce their own food through photosynthesis? These organisms are called autotrophs.

In photosynthesis, which molecule is reduced and which is oxidized? Carbon dioxide is reduced (gains electrons) and water is oxidized (loses electrons).

How are the chemical equations for photosynthesis and cellular respiration related? They are nearly opposites; the products of one are the reactants of the other.