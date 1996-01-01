Introduction to Photosynthesis quiz #1 Flashcards
Introduction to Photosynthesis quiz #1
Plantlike photosynthesis that releases oxygen (O2) occurs in which organelle?
Plantlike photosynthesis that releases oxygen occurs in the chloroplasts.What are the three main reactants required for photosynthesis?
The three main reactants are carbon dioxide (CO2), water (H2O), and sunlight (solar energy).What is the chemical formula for glucose produced during photosynthesis?
The chemical formula for glucose is C6H12O6.What term is used to describe organisms that can produce their own food through photosynthesis?
These organisms are called autotrophs.In photosynthesis, which molecule is reduced and which is oxidized?
Carbon dioxide is reduced (gains electrons) and water is oxidized (loses electrons).How are the chemical equations for photosynthesis and cellular respiration related?
They are nearly opposites; the products of one are the reactants of the other.What type of energy is used in photosynthesis and what type is produced in cellular respiration?
Photosynthesis uses solar energy, while cellular respiration produces ATP energy.Which organelle is the site of cellular respiration?
Cellular respiration occurs in the mitochondria.What are the products of cellular respiration?
The products are carbon dioxide (CO2), water (H2O), and ATP energy.Why does carbon dioxide need to gain electrons during photosynthesis?
Carbon dioxide gains electrons to form the many chemical bonds found in glucose.