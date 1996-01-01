Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Introduction to Photosynthesis
The main product of photosynthesis is:
a) Glucose.
b) Oxygen.
c) Carbon dioxide.
d) Water.
e) Sunlight.
Photosynthesis is a Redox Reaction
Which of the following reactants is reduced during the process of photosynthesis?
a) Oxygen gas.
b) Photons of light.
c) Carbon Dioxide.
d) Water.
Photosynthesis vs. Cellular Respiration
Energy used to power photosynthesis & ultimately cellular respiration originates from which energy source?
a) Glucose.
b) ATP.
c) Carbon dioxide.
d) The sun.