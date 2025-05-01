Skip to main content
Introduction to Polymerase Chain Reaction definitions

  • Polymerase Chain Reaction
    A laboratory method for rapidly generating millions of identical DNA sequences from a small initial sample, performed entirely in a test tube.
  • PCR
    A widely used abbreviation for a technique that amplifies specific DNA segments quickly and efficiently outside living cells.
  • DNA Cloning
    A process using living cells to produce multiple copies of DNA, typically slower but more accurate than test tube amplification.
  • Template DNA
    A DNA molecule containing the target sequence to be copied during amplification in a test tube reaction.
  • DNA Primer
    A short, single-stranded DNA fragment that binds to a complementary sequence, providing a starting point for DNA synthesis.
  • Thermostable DNA Polymerase
    An enzyme capable of withstanding high temperatures, essential for synthesizing new DNA strands during repeated heating cycles.
  • Taq Polymerase
    A heat-resistant enzyme commonly used to synthesize DNA in amplification reactions, derived from a thermophilic bacterium.
  • Deoxyribonucleotide
    A building block of DNA, consisting of a nitrogenous base, deoxyribose sugar, and phosphate group, required for DNA synthesis.
  • Test Tube
    A laboratory vessel where DNA amplification occurs outside of living cells, enabling rapid and controlled reactions.
  • Cycle
    A single round of temperature changes in amplification, each potentially doubling the amount of target DNA present.
  • Exponent
    A mathematical value indicating the number of amplification rounds, used to calculate the total DNA copies produced.
  • Genome
    The complete set of genetic material within an organism, from which specific sequences can be targeted for amplification.
  • Nitrogenous Base
    A molecular component of DNA nucleotides, such as adenine, thymine, cytosine, or guanine, essential for encoding genetic information.
  • Forensic Investigation
    An application area where rapid DNA amplification is used to analyze genetic material from crime scenes.