Polymerase Chain Reaction A laboratory method for rapidly generating millions of identical DNA sequences from a small initial sample, performed entirely in a test tube.

PCR A widely used abbreviation for a technique that amplifies specific DNA segments quickly and efficiently outside living cells.

DNA Cloning A process using living cells to produce multiple copies of DNA, typically slower but more accurate than test tube amplification.

Template DNA A DNA molecule containing the target sequence to be copied during amplification in a test tube reaction.

DNA Primer A short, single-stranded DNA fragment that binds to a complementary sequence, providing a starting point for DNA synthesis.

Thermostable DNA Polymerase An enzyme capable of withstanding high temperatures, essential for synthesizing new DNA strands during repeated heating cycles.