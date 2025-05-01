Back
Polymerase Chain Reaction A laboratory method for rapidly generating millions of identical DNA sequences from a small initial sample, performed entirely in a test tube. PCR A widely used abbreviation for a technique that amplifies specific DNA segments quickly and efficiently outside living cells. DNA Cloning A process using living cells to produce multiple copies of DNA, typically slower but more accurate than test tube amplification. Template DNA A DNA molecule containing the target sequence to be copied during amplification in a test tube reaction. DNA Primer A short, single-stranded DNA fragment that binds to a complementary sequence, providing a starting point for DNA synthesis. Thermostable DNA Polymerase An enzyme capable of withstanding high temperatures, essential for synthesizing new DNA strands during repeated heating cycles. Taq Polymerase A heat-resistant enzyme commonly used to synthesize DNA in amplification reactions, derived from a thermophilic bacterium. Deoxyribonucleotide A building block of DNA, consisting of a nitrogenous base, deoxyribose sugar, and phosphate group, required for DNA synthesis. Test Tube A laboratory vessel where DNA amplification occurs outside of living cells, enabling rapid and controlled reactions. Cycle A single round of temperature changes in amplification, each potentially doubling the amount of target DNA present. Exponent A mathematical value indicating the number of amplification rounds, used to calculate the total DNA copies produced. Genome The complete set of genetic material within an organism, from which specific sequences can be targeted for amplification. Nitrogenous Base A molecular component of DNA nucleotides, such as adenine, thymine, cytosine, or guanine, essential for encoding genetic information. Forensic Investigation An application area where rapid DNA amplification is used to analyze genetic material from crime scenes.
Introduction to Polymerase Chain Reaction definitions
