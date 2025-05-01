Back
Flagellum A long, filamentous surface protein structure responsible for propelling a prokaryotic cell through its environment. Flagella Multiple long, whip-like appendages on a cell surface that enable movement and directional motility. Motility The ability of a cell to move actively through its environment, often driven by surface appendages. Tuft A cluster of several flagella grouped together at a specific region on a bacterial cell surface. Distribution The arrangement pattern of flagella on a bacterial cell, used to categorize and identify bacteria. Atrichous A flagellar distribution type where a bacterial cell lacks any flagella on its surface. Polar A flagellar arrangement where flagella are located at one or both ends of a bacterial cell. Monotrichous A polar distribution subtype with a single flagellum positioned at one pole of a bacterial cell. Lophotrichous A polar distribution subtype with multiple flagella grouped at one pole of a bacterial cell. Amphitrichous A polar distribution subtype with one flagellum at each of two opposite poles of a bacterial cell. Peritrichous A flagellar distribution where flagella are spread over the entire surface of a bacterial cell. Identification The process of distinguishing bacterial species based on observable features such as flagellar arrangement. Surface Protein A protein structure extending from the cell membrane, often involved in movement or environmental interaction.
Introduction to Prokaryotic Flagella definitions
