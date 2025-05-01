Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Flagellum A long, filamentous surface protein structure responsible for propelling a prokaryotic cell through its environment.

Flagella Multiple long, whip-like appendages on a cell surface that enable movement and directional motility.

Motility The ability of a cell to move actively through its environment, often driven by surface appendages.

Tuft A cluster of several flagella grouped together at a specific region on a bacterial cell surface.

Distribution The arrangement pattern of flagella on a bacterial cell, used to categorize and identify bacteria.

Atrichous A flagellar distribution type where a bacterial cell lacks any flagella on its surface.