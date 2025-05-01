Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Gene Expression Process resulting in the creation of a gene's final product, often a protein, through transcription and translation.

Prokaryotic Cell Cell type, such as bacteria or archaea, where gene regulation mainly occurs at the transcriptional control stage.

Eukaryotic Cell Cell type capable of regulating gene expression at multiple stages, from DNA accessibility to protein modification.

Chromatin Rearrangement Modification of DNA structure affecting its accessibility for transcription, serving as the first stage of gene regulation.

Transcriptional Control Regulation of RNA polymerase binding and initiation of transcription, especially prominent in prokaryotes.

Post-Transcriptional Control Modification of RNA molecules after transcription, influencing the final gene product before translation.