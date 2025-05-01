Back
Gene Expression Process resulting in the creation of a gene's final product, often a protein, through transcription and translation. Prokaryotic Cell Cell type, such as bacteria or archaea, where gene regulation mainly occurs at the transcriptional control stage. Eukaryotic Cell Cell type capable of regulating gene expression at multiple stages, from DNA accessibility to protein modification. Chromatin Rearrangement Modification of DNA structure affecting its accessibility for transcription, serving as the first stage of gene regulation. Transcriptional Control Regulation of RNA polymerase binding and initiation of transcription, especially prominent in prokaryotes. Post-Transcriptional Control Modification of RNA molecules after transcription, influencing the final gene product before translation. Translational Control Regulation of the initiation and elongation steps during translation, impacting protein synthesis. Post-Translational Control Modification of proteins after translation, altering protein function or stability. RNA Polymerase Enzyme responsible for synthesizing RNA from a DNA template during transcription. Promoter DNA sequence where RNA polymerase binds to initiate transcription. Positive Regulation Mechanism stimulating gene expression by turning genes on, increasing the production of gene products. Negative Regulation Mechanism inhibiting gene expression by turning genes off, preventing the formation of gene products. Transcription First step of gene expression, where DNA is used to synthesize RNA. Translation Second step of gene expression, where RNA is used to build a protein. Protein Modification Chemical changes to proteins after translation, affecting their activity, location, or stability.
Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression definitions
