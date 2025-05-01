Skip to main content
Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression definitions

  • Gene Expression
    Process resulting in the creation of a gene's final product, often a protein, through transcription and translation.
  • Prokaryotic Cell
    Cell type, such as bacteria or archaea, where gene regulation mainly occurs at the transcriptional control stage.
  • Eukaryotic Cell
    Cell type capable of regulating gene expression at multiple stages, from DNA accessibility to protein modification.
  • Chromatin Rearrangement
    Modification of DNA structure affecting its accessibility for transcription, serving as the first stage of gene regulation.
  • Transcriptional Control
    Regulation of RNA polymerase binding and initiation of transcription, especially prominent in prokaryotes.
  • Post-Transcriptional Control
    Modification of RNA molecules after transcription, influencing the final gene product before translation.
  • Translational Control
    Regulation of the initiation and elongation steps during translation, impacting protein synthesis.
  • Post-Translational Control
    Modification of proteins after translation, altering protein function or stability.
  • RNA Polymerase
    Enzyme responsible for synthesizing RNA from a DNA template during transcription.
  • Promoter
    DNA sequence where RNA polymerase binds to initiate transcription.
  • Positive Regulation
    Mechanism stimulating gene expression by turning genes on, increasing the production of gene products.
  • Negative Regulation
    Mechanism inhibiting gene expression by turning genes off, preventing the formation of gene products.
  • Transcription
    First step of gene expression, where DNA is used to synthesize RNA.
  • Translation
    Second step of gene expression, where RNA is used to build a protein.
  • Protein Modification
    Chemical changes to proteins after translation, affecting their activity, location, or stability.