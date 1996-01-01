Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Microbiology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

15. Central Dogma & Gene Regulation

Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression

Next Topic
1

concept

Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression

clock
6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
2

concept

Positive vs Negative Gene Regulation

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
3
Problem

Post-translational control refers to:

4
Problem

Which of the following is an example of positive regulation of gene expression?

5
Problem

In prokaryotes, control of gene expression usually occurs at the

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.