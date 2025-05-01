Back
Spontaneous Generation Belief in the regular formation of complex living organisms from nonliving matter, such as soil or rocks producing worms. Biogenesis Theory stating that living organisms originate only from preexisting life, not from nonliving materials. Abiogenesis Concept describing a rare, likely one-time event where simple life first arose from nonliving materials billions of years ago. Nonliving Matter Substances like soil or rocks, considered incapable of producing life under current scientific understanding. Complex Living Organisms Multicellular entities such as worms or flies, believed by some to arise from nonliving matter in outdated theories. Simple Living Organisms Earliest forms of life, thought to have originated from nonliving materials in a unique ancient event. Francesco Redi Scientist whose experiments provided evidence against spontaneous generation, supporting biogenesis. John Needham Researcher who attempted to support spontaneous generation, though his experiments contained flaws. Lazaro Spallanzani Experimenter whose work contradicted spontaneous generation and reinforced the concept of biogenesis. Louis Pasteur Pioneer whose experiments decisively disproved spontaneous generation and validated biogenesis. John Tyndall Scientist who conducted experiments supporting biogenesis and challenging spontaneous generation. Preexisting Life Source from which all current living organisms are derived, according to the principle of biogenesis. Origin of Life Event marking the emergence of the first simple living organism from nonliving materials on early Earth.
