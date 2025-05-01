Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Spontaneous Generation Belief in the regular formation of complex living organisms from nonliving matter, such as soil or rocks producing worms.

Biogenesis Theory stating that living organisms originate only from preexisting life, not from nonliving materials.

Abiogenesis Concept describing a rare, likely one-time event where simple life first arose from nonliving materials billions of years ago.

Nonliving Matter Substances like soil or rocks, considered incapable of producing life under current scientific understanding.

Complex Living Organisms Multicellular entities such as worms or flies, believed by some to arise from nonliving matter in outdated theories.

Simple Living Organisms Earliest forms of life, thought to have originated from nonliving materials in a unique ancient event.