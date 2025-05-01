Skip to main content
Introduction to Spontaneous Generation definitions

  • Spontaneous Generation
    Belief in the regular formation of complex living organisms from nonliving matter, such as soil or rocks producing worms.
  • Biogenesis
    Theory stating that living organisms originate only from preexisting life, not from nonliving materials.
  • Abiogenesis
    Concept describing a rare, likely one-time event where simple life first arose from nonliving materials billions of years ago.
  • Nonliving Matter
    Substances like soil or rocks, considered incapable of producing life under current scientific understanding.
  • Complex Living Organisms
    Multicellular entities such as worms or flies, believed by some to arise from nonliving matter in outdated theories.
  • Simple Living Organisms
    Earliest forms of life, thought to have originated from nonliving materials in a unique ancient event.
  • Francesco Redi
    Scientist whose experiments provided evidence against spontaneous generation, supporting biogenesis.
  • John Needham
    Researcher who attempted to support spontaneous generation, though his experiments contained flaws.
  • Lazaro Spallanzani
    Experimenter whose work contradicted spontaneous generation and reinforced the concept of biogenesis.
  • Louis Pasteur
    Pioneer whose experiments decisively disproved spontaneous generation and validated biogenesis.
  • John Tyndall
    Scientist who conducted experiments supporting biogenesis and challenging spontaneous generation.
  • Preexisting Life
    Source from which all current living organisms are derived, according to the principle of biogenesis.
  • Origin of Life
    Event marking the emergence of the first simple living organism from nonliving materials on early Earth.