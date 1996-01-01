Introduction to T Lymphocytes quiz #1 Flashcards

MHC, or major histocompatibility complex, proteins are responsible for displaying antigens to immune cells. What is the full name of MHC and what is its role in T cell activation?

MHC stands for major histocompatibility complex. MHC proteins display antigens on the surface of antigen-presenting cells, allowing T cell receptors (TCRs) on T lymphocytes to recognize and bind to these antigens, which is essential for T cell activation.