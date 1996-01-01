Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Microbiology

20. Adaptive Immunity

Introduction to T Lymphocytes

1

Introduction to T Lymphocytes

3m
2
Problem

Which of the following answers is a major difference between cell-mediated and humoral immunity?

3

T-Cell Receptors

5m
4
Problem

Which of the following is NOT a component of TCRs?

5
Problem

What is the importance of the variable region of T-cell receptors?

6

Naive T Cells Become Effector & Memory T Cells

7m
7
Problem

a naive lymphocyte:

8
Problem

Which of the following statements about effector T cells is NOT true?

9

Cytotoxic T Cells vs. Helper T cells

5m
10
Problem

CD markers differentiate the two types of effector T cells. Cytotoxic T cells have _________ markers while helper T cells have _________ markers.

