Introduction to T Lymphocytes
Which of the following answers is a major difference between cell-mediated and humoral immunity?
T-Cell Receptors
Which of the following is NOT a component of TCRs?
What is the importance of the variable region of T-cell receptors?
Naive T Cells Become Effector & Memory T Cells
a naive lymphocyte:
Which of the following statements about effector T cells is NOT true?
Cytotoxic T Cells vs. Helper T cells
CD markers differentiate the two types of effector T cells. Cytotoxic T cells have _________ markers while helper T cells have _________ markers.