Introduction to Taxonomy quiz #1 Flashcards

According to Whittaker’s system of classification, how are living organisms grouped, and what are the main kingdoms identified in this system? Whittaker’s system classifies living organisms into five kingdoms: Monera, Protista, Fungi, Plantae, and Animalia, based on characteristics like cell type, complexity, and mode of nutrition.

Which of the following is false regarding the phylum Ascomycota? Ascomycota is a phylum of fungi, mostly multicellular, that reproduce sexually by forming ascospores in sac-like structures called asci. Any statement claiming Ascomycota is not a fungus or does not form asci would be false.

How do you determine the species of an unknown bacterium? To determine the species of an unknown bacterium, scientists use classification methods such as morphological observation, biochemical tests, genetic analysis, and comparison to known species in taxonomic databases.

How did the classification of microorganisms change from kingdoms to domains of life? Classification shifted from kingdoms to domains when scientists recognized fundamental differences between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells, leading to the three-domain system: Bacteria, Archaea, and Eukarya.

Protists and bacteria are grouped into different domains because: Protists are eukaryotic (have a nucleus) and belong to the domain Eukarya, while bacteria are prokaryotic (lack a nucleus) and belong to the domain Bacteria.

The four groups of protozoans are ______. The four groups of protozoans are typically classified by their movement: amoeboids (pseudopodia), flagellates (flagella), ciliates (cilia), and sporozoans (non-motile, often parasitic).