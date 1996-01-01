Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Introduction to Taxonomy
Which branch of biology is concerned with the naming and classifying of organisms?
3 Domains of Life
Introduction to Taxonomy Example 1
Kingdoms of the Eukarya Domain
Introduction to Taxonomy Example 2
The proposal that one type of organism can change into another type over a long period of time is known as:
Categorizing Life Based on Energy Acquisition
Introduction to Taxonomy Example 3
Biologists can divide living organisms into two groups:autotrophs and heterotrophs, which differ in _________.