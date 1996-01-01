Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Microbiology

1. Introduction to Microbiology

Introduction to Taxonomy

1

concept

Introduction to Taxonomy

Problem

Which branch of biology is concerned with the naming and classifying of organisms?

3

concept

3 Domains of Life

example

Introduction to Taxonomy Example 1

concept

Kingdoms of the Eukarya Domain

example

Introduction to Taxonomy Example 2

Problem

The proposal that one type of organism can change into another type over a long period of time is known as:

8

concept

Categorizing Life Based on Energy Acquisition

example

Introduction to Taxonomy Example 3

Problem

Biologists can divide living organisms into two groups:autotrophs and heterotrophs, which differ in _________.

