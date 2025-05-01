Back
Transcription Synthesis of RNA using a DNA template, starting at a promoter and ending at a terminator, producing an RNA molecule complementary to the template strand. Promoter DNA sequence where RNA polymerase binds to initiate RNA synthesis, marking the start site for transcription. Terminator DNA sequence signaling the end of transcription, causing RNA polymerase to release the newly made RNA. RNA Polymerase Enzyme responsible for building RNA from DNA, attaching at the promoter and synthesizing RNA without a primer. Gene Segment of DNA containing coding, promoter, and terminator regions, encoding a functional product such as a protein. Coding Strand DNA strand with the same sequence as the RNA transcript, except thymine is replaced by uracil in RNA. Template Strand DNA strand used as a guide for RNA synthesis, ensuring the RNA sequence is complementary to it. Pre-mRNA Initial RNA product in eukaryotes, requiring further processing before becoming a mature messenger RNA. Directionality Orientation of DNA or RNA, described as 5' to 3', determining the direction of synthesis and transcription. Upstream DNA region located opposite to the direction of transcription, relative to a gene's promoter. Downstream DNA region located in the same direction as transcription, following the gene's terminator. Watson and Crick Base Pairing Rule dictating how nucleotides pair: adenine with uracil (in RNA) or thymine (in DNA), and guanine with cytosine. RNA Nucleotide Building block of RNA, consisting of a ribose sugar, phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base (A, U, G, or C). RNA-DNA Hybrid Region Temporary area during transcription where newly synthesized RNA is base-paired with the DNA template strand. Messenger RNA RNA molecule carrying genetic information from DNA to the ribosome, guiding protein synthesis.
Introduction to Transcription definitions
