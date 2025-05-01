Skip to main content
Introduction to Transcription definitions

  • Transcription
    Synthesis of RNA using a DNA template, starting at a promoter and ending at a terminator, producing an RNA molecule complementary to the template strand.
  • Promoter
    DNA sequence where RNA polymerase binds to initiate RNA synthesis, marking the start site for transcription.
  • Terminator
    DNA sequence signaling the end of transcription, causing RNA polymerase to release the newly made RNA.
  • RNA Polymerase
    Enzyme responsible for building RNA from DNA, attaching at the promoter and synthesizing RNA without a primer.
  • Gene
    Segment of DNA containing coding, promoter, and terminator regions, encoding a functional product such as a protein.
  • Coding Strand
    DNA strand with the same sequence as the RNA transcript, except thymine is replaced by uracil in RNA.
  • Template Strand
    DNA strand used as a guide for RNA synthesis, ensuring the RNA sequence is complementary to it.
  • Pre-mRNA
    Initial RNA product in eukaryotes, requiring further processing before becoming a mature messenger RNA.
  • Directionality
    Orientation of DNA or RNA, described as 5' to 3', determining the direction of synthesis and transcription.
  • Upstream
    DNA region located opposite to the direction of transcription, relative to a gene's promoter.
  • Downstream
    DNA region located in the same direction as transcription, following the gene's terminator.
  • Watson and Crick Base Pairing
    Rule dictating how nucleotides pair: adenine with uracil (in RNA) or thymine (in DNA), and guanine with cytosine.
  • RNA Nucleotide
    Building block of RNA, consisting of a ribose sugar, phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base (A, U, G, or C).
  • RNA-DNA Hybrid Region
    Temporary area during transcription where newly synthesized RNA is base-paired with the DNA template strand.
  • Messenger RNA
    RNA molecule carrying genetic information from DNA to the ribosome, guiding protein synthesis.