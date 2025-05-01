Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Transcription Synthesis of RNA using a DNA template, starting at a promoter and ending at a terminator, producing an RNA molecule complementary to the template strand.

Promoter DNA sequence where RNA polymerase binds to initiate RNA synthesis, marking the start site for transcription.

Terminator DNA sequence signaling the end of transcription, causing RNA polymerase to release the newly made RNA.

RNA Polymerase Enzyme responsible for building RNA from DNA, attaching at the promoter and synthesizing RNA without a primer.

Gene Segment of DNA containing coding, promoter, and terminator regions, encoding a functional product such as a protein.

Coding Strand DNA strand with the same sequence as the RNA transcript, except thymine is replaced by uracil in RNA.