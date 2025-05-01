Back
Translation Process using mRNA instructions to assemble proteins with the help of ribosomes and tRNAs. mRNA Molecule carrying genetic code from DNA, serving as a template for protein synthesis. Ribosome Complex structure of proteins and rRNA, responsible for assembling amino acids into proteins. tRNA RNA molecule that brings specific amino acids to the ribosome, matching mRNA codons via anticodons. Anticodon Three-nucleotide sequence on tRNA that pairs with complementary mRNA codons during protein synthesis. Codon Three-nucleotide sequence on mRNA specifying a particular amino acid during translation. Amino Acid Building block of proteins, delivered to the ribosome by tRNAs during translation. Charged tRNA tRNA molecule attached to an amino acid, ready to participate in protein synthesis. Discharged tRNA tRNA molecule no longer attached to an amino acid after transferring it during translation. Ribosomal Subunit Component of the ribosome, existing as small and large parts that assemble for translation. 70S Ribosome Complete prokaryotic ribosome formed by 50S and 30S subunits, essential for bacterial protein synthesis. 80S Ribosome Complete eukaryotic ribosome formed by 60S and 40S subunits, essential for protein synthesis in eukaryotes. A Site Ribosomal location where charged tRNAs first enter, carrying the next amino acid to be added. P Site Ribosomal location holding the tRNA with the growing polypeptide chain during translation. E Site Ribosomal location where discharged tRNAs exit after transferring their amino acids.
Introduction to Translation definitions
