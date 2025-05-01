Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Translation Process using mRNA instructions to assemble proteins with the help of ribosomes and tRNAs.

mRNA Molecule carrying genetic code from DNA, serving as a template for protein synthesis.

Ribosome Complex structure of proteins and rRNA, responsible for assembling amino acids into proteins.

tRNA RNA molecule that brings specific amino acids to the ribosome, matching mRNA codons via anticodons.

Anticodon Three-nucleotide sequence on tRNA that pairs with complementary mRNA codons during protein synthesis.

Codon Three-nucleotide sequence on mRNA specifying a particular amino acid during translation.