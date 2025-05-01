Skip to main content
Introduction to Translation definitions

  • Translation
    Process using mRNA instructions to assemble proteins with the help of ribosomes and tRNAs.
  • mRNA
    Molecule carrying genetic code from DNA, serving as a template for protein synthesis.
  • Ribosome
    Complex structure of proteins and rRNA, responsible for assembling amino acids into proteins.
  • tRNA
    RNA molecule that brings specific amino acids to the ribosome, matching mRNA codons via anticodons.
  • Anticodon
    Three-nucleotide sequence on tRNA that pairs with complementary mRNA codons during protein synthesis.
  • Codon
    Three-nucleotide sequence on mRNA specifying a particular amino acid during translation.
  • Amino Acid
    Building block of proteins, delivered to the ribosome by tRNAs during translation.
  • Charged tRNA
    tRNA molecule attached to an amino acid, ready to participate in protein synthesis.
  • Discharged tRNA
    tRNA molecule no longer attached to an amino acid after transferring it during translation.
  • Ribosomal Subunit
    Component of the ribosome, existing as small and large parts that assemble for translation.
  • 70S Ribosome
    Complete prokaryotic ribosome formed by 50S and 30S subunits, essential for bacterial protein synthesis.
  • 80S Ribosome
    Complete eukaryotic ribosome formed by 60S and 40S subunits, essential for protein synthesis in eukaryotes.
  • A Site
    Ribosomal location where charged tRNAs first enter, carrying the next amino acid to be added.
  • P Site
    Ribosomal location holding the tRNA with the growing polypeptide chain during translation.
  • E Site
    Ribosomal location where discharged tRNAs exit after transferring their amino acids.