Introduction to Viruses quiz #1 Flashcards

Introduction to Viruses quiz #1
Which of the following is a true statement about viruses?
Viruses are obligate intracellular parasites that contain either DNA or RNA within a protein coat called a capsid, and sometimes have a lipid envelope.
Viruses must enter a host cell to replicate and can have either DNA or RNA as their genetic material.
A virus is a microscopic infectious agent composed of nucleic acid (DNA or RNA) surrounded by a protein coat, and sometimes a lipid envelope. What type of RNA virus can use its RNA as a template to produce DNA?
Retroviruses use their RNA as a template to produce DNA. Which characteristic do viruses share with living things?
Viruses can evolve and mutate over time. What happens when a virus attacks a cell?
The virus binds to specific receptors on the host cell, enters the cell, and uses the cell's machinery to replicate itself. Which of the following is not a way to transmit the virus that causes HIV?
Casual contact, such as hugging or sharing utensils, is not a way to transmit HIV. Which viral stage occurs first during infection?
Attachment to the host cell occurs first. Are viruses considered alive by most scientists?
Most scientists do not consider viruses to be alive because they cannot reproduce or carry out metabolism independently. Which of the following is a trigger for a virus to infect a host cell?
Binding of viral surface proteins (spikes) to specific host cell receptors triggers infection. Which conclusion about the HIV infection of a host cell is best supported by the diagram?
HIV binds to specific receptors on the host cell surface using its spike proteins to initiate infection. Which of the following statements about viral spikes is false?
Viral spikes are not involved in protecting the viral genetic material; they are used for binding to host cell receptors. Viruses bind to receptors on host cell surfaces. What type of receptor does influenza virus bind?
Influenza virus binds to sialic acid receptors on host cell surfaces. What cycle does a virus use to destroy the host cell to reproduce the virus?
The lytic cycle is used by viruses to destroy the host cell and release new viral particles. Which of the following characteristics determine a virus's host range?
The presence of specific receptors on the host cell surface determines a virus's host range. Many animal viruses have proteins called spikes that attach to receptors on host cells.
True. Spikes are surface proteins that help viruses attach to host cell receptors. A virus mutates and therefore it has which of the following?
A virus has genetic variability due to mutations. Which replicative cycle describes a virus that can integrate its genome into the host cell's genome?
The lysogenic cycle describes a virus that integrates its genome into the host cell's genome. List the correct order of viral life cycle phases, starting with the first at the top.
Attachment, entry, uncoating, replication, assembly, release.