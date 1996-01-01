Introduction to Viruses quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 19 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following is a true statement about viruses? Viruses are obligate intracellular parasites that contain either DNA or RNA within a protein coat called a capsid, and sometimes have a lipid envelope.

Which of the following statements is true about viruses? Viruses must enter a host cell to replicate and can have either DNA or RNA as their genetic material.

Which of these best describes a virus? A virus is a microscopic infectious agent composed of nucleic acid (DNA or RNA) surrounded by a protein coat, and sometimes a lipid envelope.

What type of RNA virus can use its RNA as a template to produce DNA? Retroviruses use their RNA as a template to produce DNA.

Which characteristic do viruses share with living things? Viruses can evolve and mutate over time.

What happens when a virus attacks a cell? The virus binds to specific receptors on the host cell, enters the cell, and uses the cell's machinery to replicate itself.