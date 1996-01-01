Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Microbiology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

18. Viruses, Viroids, & Prions

Introduction to Viruses

Next Topic
1

concept

General Structure of Viruses

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
2
2

concept

Enveloped vs. Non-Enveloped Viruses

clock
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
2
3
Problem

When packaged in the virus, the complex of nucleic acid and protein is known as the:

4

concept

Three Common Shapes of Viruses

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
5
Problem

Which component of a virus allows the virus to bind to and enter the host cell?

6
Problem

The SARS-CoV-2 virus (Covid-19) is an enveloped, icosahedral virus. What characteristics does the SARS-CoV-2 virus have?
a) The SARS-CoV-2 virus is round in shape with an outer lipid bilayer.
b) The SARS-CoV-2 virus is a complex-shaped virus with an outer lipid bilayer.
c) The SARS-CoV-2 virus is helical in shape and is considered a “naked” virus.
d) The SARS-CoV-2 virus is round in shape and is considered a “naked” virus.

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.