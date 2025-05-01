Back
Water A small polar molecule with two hydrogens and one oxygen, exhibiting unique properties vital for life due to its structure. H2O The chemical formula representing a molecule composed of two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom. Polar Molecule A molecule with uneven charge distribution, resulting in partial positive and negative regions. Polar Covalent Bond A type of chemical linkage where electrons are shared unequally, creating partial charges within a molecule. Partial Negative Charge A region in a molecule, often around oxygen in water, where electrons are more concentrated. Partial Positive Charge A region in a molecule, typically around hydrogen in water, where electrons are less concentrated. Hydrogen Bond A weak attraction between the partial positive hydrogen of one molecule and the partial negative atom of another. Cohesion The tendency of like molecules, such as water, to stick together due to intermolecular attractions. Adhesion The attraction between water molecules and different substances, contributing to various biological processes. Surface Tension A phenomenon where the surface of a liquid resists external force, resulting from cohesive interactions. Low Density in Solid Form A property where the solid state, such as ice, is less dense than the liquid state, causing it to float. Specific Heat The amount of energy required to raise the temperature of a substance, unusually high in water. Heat of Vaporization The energy needed to convert a liquid into a gas, which is notably high for water. Universal Solvent A substance capable of dissolving a wide variety of solutes, a role fulfilled by water in biological systems. Emergent Properties Unique characteristics arising from molecular interactions, making water essential for sustaining life.
Introduction to Water definitions
