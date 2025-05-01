Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Water A small polar molecule with two hydrogens and one oxygen, exhibiting unique properties vital for life due to its structure.

H2O The chemical formula representing a molecule composed of two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.

Polar Molecule A molecule with uneven charge distribution, resulting in partial positive and negative regions.

Polar Covalent Bond A type of chemical linkage where electrons are shared unequally, creating partial charges within a molecule.

Partial Negative Charge A region in a molecule, often around oxygen in water, where electrons are more concentrated.

Partial Positive Charge A region in a molecule, typically around hydrogen in water, where electrons are less concentrated.