Skip to main content
Back

Introduction to Water definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Water
    A small polar molecule with two hydrogens and one oxygen, exhibiting unique properties vital for life due to its structure.
  • H2O
    The chemical formula representing a molecule composed of two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
  • Polar Molecule
    A molecule with uneven charge distribution, resulting in partial positive and negative regions.
  • Polar Covalent Bond
    A type of chemical linkage where electrons are shared unequally, creating partial charges within a molecule.
  • Partial Negative Charge
    A region in a molecule, often around oxygen in water, where electrons are more concentrated.
  • Partial Positive Charge
    A region in a molecule, typically around hydrogen in water, where electrons are less concentrated.
  • Hydrogen Bond
    A weak attraction between the partial positive hydrogen of one molecule and the partial negative atom of another.
  • Cohesion
    The tendency of like molecules, such as water, to stick together due to intermolecular attractions.
  • Adhesion
    The attraction between water molecules and different substances, contributing to various biological processes.
  • Surface Tension
    A phenomenon where the surface of a liquid resists external force, resulting from cohesive interactions.
  • Low Density in Solid Form
    A property where the solid state, such as ice, is less dense than the liquid state, causing it to float.
  • Specific Heat
    The amount of energy required to raise the temperature of a substance, unusually high in water.
  • Heat of Vaporization
    The energy needed to convert a liquid into a gas, which is notably high for water.
  • Universal Solvent
    A substance capable of dissolving a wide variety of solutes, a role fulfilled by water in biological systems.
  • Emergent Properties
    Unique characteristics arising from molecular interactions, making water essential for sustaining life.