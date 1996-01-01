Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Introduction to Water
Individual water molecules bind to each other through:
a) Covalent bonds.
b) Ionic bonds.
c) Hydrogen bonds.
d) Hydrophobic bonds.
Introduction to Water
Introduction to Water Example 1
The emergent properties of water (cohesion, high heat capacity, good solvent) come from the fact that water is ______ and ______ hydrogen bond.
a) Polar, can.
b) Polar, cannot.
c) Non-polar, can.
d) Non-polar, cannot.