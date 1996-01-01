Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Microbiology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

4. Water

Introduction to Water

Next Topic
1

concept

Introduction to Water

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
2
Problem

Individual water molecules bind to each other through:

a) Covalent bonds.

b)   Ionic bonds.

c)   Hydrogen bonds.

d)   Hydrophobic bonds.

3

concept

Introduction to Water

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
4

example

Introduction to Water Example 1

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
5
Problem

The emergent properties of water (cohesion, high heat capacity, good solvent) come from the fact that water is ______ and ______ hydrogen bond.

a) Polar, can.

b) Polar, cannot.

c) Non-polar, can.

d) Non-polar, cannot.

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.