Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Ion An atom or molecule with a net electrical charge due to an imbalance between protons and electrons.

Anion A negatively charged species formed by gaining one or more electrons, resulting in excess negative charge.

Cation A positively charged species created by the loss of one or more electrons, resulting in excess positive charge.

Ionic Bond An electrical attraction between oppositely charged ions, formed by complete electron transfer, not sharing.

Electron Transfer The movement of electrons from one atom to another, leading to the formation of charged particles.

Valence Shell The outermost electron shell of an atom, crucial for chemical bonding and stability.