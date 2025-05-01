Skip to main content
Ionic Bonding definitions

  • Ion
    An atom or molecule with a net electrical charge due to an imbalance between protons and electrons.
  • Anion
    A negatively charged species formed by gaining one or more electrons, resulting in excess negative charge.
  • Cation
    A positively charged species created by the loss of one or more electrons, resulting in excess positive charge.
  • Ionic Bond
    An electrical attraction between oppositely charged ions, formed by complete electron transfer, not sharing.
  • Electron Transfer
    The movement of electrons from one atom to another, leading to the formation of charged particles.
  • Valence Shell
    The outermost electron shell of an atom, crucial for chemical bonding and stability.
  • Octet
    A stable electron configuration with eight electrons in the valence shell, often achieved through bonding.
  • Sodium Ion
    A positively charged particle formed when sodium loses an electron, commonly found in table salt.
  • Chloride Ion
    A negatively charged particle formed when chlorine gains an electron, essential in sodium chloride.
  • Electronegativity
    A property describing how strongly an atom attracts electrons in a chemical bond.
  • Neutral Atom
    A species with equal numbers of protons and electrons, resulting in no overall charge.
  • Table Salt
    A common compound formed by ionic bonding between sodium and chloride ions, also known as sodium chloride.
  • Molecule
    A group of atoms bonded together, which can result from ionic or covalent interactions.