Back
Ion An atom or molecule with a net electrical charge due to an imbalance between protons and electrons. Anion A negatively charged species formed by gaining one or more electrons, resulting in excess negative charge. Cation A positively charged species created by the loss of one or more electrons, resulting in excess positive charge. Ionic Bond An electrical attraction between oppositely charged ions, formed by complete electron transfer, not sharing. Electron Transfer The movement of electrons from one atom to another, leading to the formation of charged particles. Valence Shell The outermost electron shell of an atom, crucial for chemical bonding and stability. Octet A stable electron configuration with eight electrons in the valence shell, often achieved through bonding. Sodium Ion A positively charged particle formed when sodium loses an electron, commonly found in table salt. Chloride Ion A negatively charged particle formed when chlorine gains an electron, essential in sodium chloride. Electronegativity A property describing how strongly an atom attracts electrons in a chemical bond. Neutral Atom A species with equal numbers of protons and electrons, resulting in no overall charge. Table Salt A common compound formed by ionic bonding between sodium and chloride ions, also known as sodium chloride. Molecule A group of atoms bonded together, which can result from ionic or covalent interactions.
Ionic Bonding definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/13