Microbiology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

3. Chemical Principles of Microbiology

Ionic Bonding

Ionic Bonding

Problem

When atoms gain or lose electrons, they become negatively or positively charged. They are known as:

3
Problem

Which of the following statements is true of ALL atoms that are anions?

4
Problem

If oxygen has 9 electrons it will be a ______________________:

Ionic Bonds

6
Problem

An ionic bond is a bond in which:

7
Problem

Cations and anions would be most frequently associated with which of the following:

8
Problem

When are atoms most stable?

9
Problem

Which of the following neutral atoms would be most likely to lose an electron and become a cation of +1?

