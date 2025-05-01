Skip to main content
Koch's Postulates definitions

  • Koch's Postulates
    A set of four criteria used to establish a causal relationship between a microbe and a specific disease.
  • Robert Koch
    A German physician from the late 1800s who formulated criteria to link microbes to diseases.
  • Pure Culture
    A laboratory sample containing only one species of microbe, isolated from a diseased host.
  • Pathogen
    A microorganism capable of causing disease in a host organism.
  • Susceptible Host
    An organism that can develop disease when exposed to a specific microbe.
  • Obligate Intracellular Pathogen
    A microbe that can only grow and reproduce inside the cells of a host organism.
  • Asymptomatic Case
    An infected individual who does not display observable signs or symptoms of disease.
  • Ethical Concerns
    Moral issues that arise when conducting experiments, especially involving humans or animals.
  • Bacillus anthracis
    The bacterial species identified as the causative agent of anthrax in cattle and humans.
  • Laboratory Media
    Nutrient-rich substances used to grow and maintain microbes under controlled conditions.
  • Disease
    A condition in which normal physiological functions are disrupted by a microbe.
  • Immune Response
    The body's defense mechanism that can influence whether infection leads to disease symptoms.
  • Experimental Infection
    The deliberate introduction of a microbe into a host to observe disease development.
  • Isolation
    The process of separating a specific microbe from a diseased host for further study.
  • Limitation
    A factor that restricts the applicability or reliability of a scientific method or criterion.