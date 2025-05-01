Back
Koch's Postulates A set of four criteria used to establish a causal relationship between a microbe and a specific disease. Robert Koch A German physician from the late 1800s who formulated criteria to link microbes to diseases. Pure Culture A laboratory sample containing only one species of microbe, isolated from a diseased host. Pathogen A microorganism capable of causing disease in a host organism. Susceptible Host An organism that can develop disease when exposed to a specific microbe. Obligate Intracellular Pathogen A microbe that can only grow and reproduce inside the cells of a host organism. Asymptomatic Case An infected individual who does not display observable signs or symptoms of disease. Ethical Concerns Moral issues that arise when conducting experiments, especially involving humans or animals. Bacillus anthracis The bacterial species identified as the causative agent of anthrax in cattle and humans. Laboratory Media Nutrient-rich substances used to grow and maintain microbes under controlled conditions. Disease A condition in which normal physiological functions are disrupted by a microbe. Immune Response The body's defense mechanism that can influence whether infection leads to disease symptoms. Experimental Infection The deliberate introduction of a microbe into a host to observe disease development. Isolation The process of separating a specific microbe from a diseased host for further study. Limitation A factor that restricts the applicability or reliability of a scientific method or criterion.
