Koch's Postulates A set of four criteria used to establish a causal relationship between a microbe and a specific disease.

Robert Koch A German physician from the late 1800s who formulated criteria to link microbes to diseases.

Pure Culture A laboratory sample containing only one species of microbe, isolated from a diseased host.

Pathogen A microorganism capable of causing disease in a host organism.

Susceptible Host An organism that can develop disease when exposed to a specific microbe.

Obligate Intracellular Pathogen A microbe that can only grow and reproduce inside the cells of a host organism.