Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Microbiology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

21. Principles of Disease

Koch's Postulates

Next Topic
1

concept

Koch's Postulates

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2

concept

The 4 Koch's Postulates

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3
Problem

Chronic wasting disease (CWD) in deer, elk, and moose is caused by a prion. Which of Koch’s postulates would not work in regards to identifying the cause of CWD?

4
Problem

Koch stressed the importance of working with ______ to formulate his postulates of disease.

5
Problem

Koch's postulates established:

6
Problem

Which of the following is not one of Koch’s postulates?

7

concept

Limitations to Koch's Postulates

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
8
Problem

Which of the following would Koch’s postulates not be able to explain?

9
Problem

In two of Koch's postulates (#2 and #3), a pure culture of the pathogen is required. Which of the following would not be a possible consequence of using a contaminated culture?

10
Problem

Why would Koch’s postulates not be able to identify that the SARS-CoV-2 virus causes the Covid-19 disease?

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.