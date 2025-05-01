Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Krebs Cycle Third stage of aerobic respiration, a series of reactions in mitochondria that oxidizes Acetyl CoA to generate energy carriers.

Citric Acid Cycle Alternate name for the Krebs Cycle, highlighting the formation of citrate as the first product.

TCA Cycle Another synonym for the Krebs Cycle, emphasizing its role in tricarboxylic acid metabolism.

Acetyl CoA Two-carbon molecule entering the Krebs Cycle, derived from pyruvate oxidation, fueling the cycle's reactions.

Oxaloacetate Four-carbon molecule that combines with Acetyl CoA to initiate the Krebs Cycle and is regenerated at the cycle's end.

Citrate Six-carbon molecule formed from Acetyl CoA and Oxaloacetate, marking the start of the Krebs Cycle.