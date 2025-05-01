Back
Krebs Cycle Third stage of aerobic respiration, a series of reactions in mitochondria that oxidizes Acetyl CoA to generate energy carriers. Citric Acid Cycle Alternate name for the Krebs Cycle, highlighting the formation of citrate as the first product. TCA Cycle Another synonym for the Krebs Cycle, emphasizing its role in tricarboxylic acid metabolism. Acetyl CoA Two-carbon molecule entering the Krebs Cycle, derived from pyruvate oxidation, fueling the cycle's reactions. Oxaloacetate Four-carbon molecule that combines with Acetyl CoA to initiate the Krebs Cycle and is regenerated at the cycle's end. Citrate Six-carbon molecule formed from Acetyl CoA and Oxaloacetate, marking the start of the Krebs Cycle. NADH High-energy electron carrier produced during the Krebs Cycle, later used in the electron transport chain. FADH2 Electron carrier generated in the Krebs Cycle, contributing electrons to the electron transport chain. ATP Energy currency molecule produced in small amounts during the Krebs Cycle via substrate-level phosphorylation. CO2 Waste product released during the Krebs Cycle, ultimately exhaled from the organism. Aerobic Cellular Respiration Multi-stage process in cells using oxygen to extract energy from glucose, with the Krebs Cycle as its third stage. Pyruvate Oxidation Pre-Krebs Cycle process converting pyruvate into Acetyl CoA, linking glycolysis to the Krebs Cycle. Electron Transport Chain Final stage of aerobic respiration where NADH and FADH2 donate electrons to produce most cellular ATP. Substrate-Level Phosphorylation Direct formation of ATP in the Krebs Cycle by transferring a phosphate group to ADP from an intermediate.
Krebs Cycle definitions
