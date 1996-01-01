Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Krebs Cycle
Phases of The Krebs Cycle
Krebs Cycle Example 1
Which product of the Krebs cycle is also used as a reactant in the Krebs cycle?
a) Citrate.
b) ATP.
c) Acetyl-CoA.
d) Oxaloacetate.
Taking one molecule of glucose through glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, and the Krebs cycle generates:
a) 6 CO2, 8 NADH, 2 FADH2 and 4 ATP.
b) 6 CO2, 8 NADH, 1 FADH2 and 2 ATP.
c) 6 CO2, 10 NADH, 2 FADH2 and 4 ATP.
d) 6 CO2, 10 NADH, 2 FADH2 and 2 ATP.