Thermodynamics Study of energy and its transfers between substances and forms, focusing on universal principles governing these changes. First Law of Thermodynamics Principle stating that energy is conserved in the universe, only transferred or transformed, never created or destroyed. Conservation of Energy Concept that total energy remains constant during any process, with no net gain or loss in the universe. Kinetic Energy Form of energy associated with motion, including heat, which is transferred between objects of different temperatures. Potential Energy Stored energy based on position or arrangement, which can be converted into other energy forms. Photosynthesis Process in plants where solar energy is converted into chemical energy, producing glucose and oxygen. Chloroplast Organelle in plant cells responsible for capturing solar energy and driving the process of photosynthesis. Mitochondria Organelle in animal cells where chemical energy from nutrients is converted into ATP through cellular respiration. ATP Molecule serving as the main energy currency in cells, produced during cellular respiration for cellular activities. Entropy Measure of disorder or randomness in a system, with higher values indicating greater disorganization. Second Law of Thermodynamics Principle stating that energy conversions are never 100% efficient, always increasing universal entropy. Heat Form of kinetic energy lost during energy transfers, not usable by organisms, contributing to increased entropy. Chemical Energy Energy stored within molecular bonds, such as glucose, available for biological processes. Cellular Respiration Process in cells where chemical energy from glucose is converted into ATP, releasing carbon dioxide and water. Solar Energy Energy originating from the sun, serving as the primary source for life and driving photosynthesis.
Laws of Thermodynamics definitions
