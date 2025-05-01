Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Thermodynamics Study of energy and its transfers between substances and forms, focusing on universal principles governing these changes.

First Law of Thermodynamics Principle stating that energy is conserved in the universe, only transferred or transformed, never created or destroyed.

Conservation of Energy Concept that total energy remains constant during any process, with no net gain or loss in the universe.

Kinetic Energy Form of energy associated with motion, including heat, which is transferred between objects of different temperatures.

Potential Energy Stored energy based on position or arrangement, which can be converted into other energy forms.

Photosynthesis Process in plants where solar energy is converted into chemical energy, producing glucose and oxygen.