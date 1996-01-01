Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Laws of Thermodynamics
Which of the following statements describes the first law of thermodynamics?
a) Energy cannot be created or destroyed.
b) Energy cannot be transferred or transformed.
c) Also called The Principle of Creation of Energy.
d) Energy can be destroyed.
Entropy
Which of the following images has less entropy?
a) Image A has less entropy.
b) Image B has less entropy.
Second Law of Thermodynamics
When chemical, transport, or mechanical work is done by an organism, what happens to the heat generated?
a) It is used to power yet more cellular work in the surroundings.
b) It is captured to store energy as more heat in the system.
c) It is used to generate ADP.
d) It is lost to the environment.
Which of the following statements is true regarding how energy moves up the food chain?
a) All of the energy is not transferred from producer to consumer because some of the energy is destroyed.
b) All of the energy is transfer from producer to consumer.
c) All of the energy is not transferred from producer to consume because some of the energy is lost as heat.
d) None of the above.