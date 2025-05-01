Back
Replication Fork Y-shaped region where DNA strands separate and new synthesis occurs, creating leading and lagging strands. Leading Strand DNA segment synthesized continuously in the same direction as the replication fork movement, needing only one RNA primer. Lagging Strand DNA segment synthesized discontinuously in the opposite direction of fork movement, forming short fragments. Okazaki Fragments Short DNA segments formed on the lagging strand, each requiring its own RNA primer before being joined together. DNA Ligase Enzyme responsible for covalently joining Okazaki fragments to create a continuous DNA strand on the lagging side. RNA Primer Short RNA sequence providing a starting point for DNA synthesis, required once for the leading strand and multiple times for the lagging strand. Origin of Replication Specific DNA sequence where the process of replication begins, forming replication bubbles and forks. Continuous Replication Mode of DNA synthesis where nucleotides are added in an unbroken chain, as seen on the leading strand. Discontinuous Replication Mode of DNA synthesis involving the creation of short DNA fragments, characteristic of the lagging strand. DNA Polymerase Enzyme that synthesizes new DNA strands in the 5' to 3' direction, dictating the need for Okazaki fragments. Replication Bubble Structure formed during DNA replication, containing two replication forks moving in opposite directions. 5' to 3' Direction Orientation in which DNA polymerase adds nucleotides, influencing the synthesis pattern of both DNA strands.
Leading & Lagging DNA Strands definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/12