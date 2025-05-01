Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Replication Fork Y-shaped region where DNA strands separate and new synthesis occurs, creating leading and lagging strands.

Leading Strand DNA segment synthesized continuously in the same direction as the replication fork movement, needing only one RNA primer.

Lagging Strand DNA segment synthesized discontinuously in the opposite direction of fork movement, forming short fragments.

Okazaki Fragments Short DNA segments formed on the lagging strand, each requiring its own RNA primer before being joined together.

DNA Ligase Enzyme responsible for covalently joining Okazaki fragments to create a continuous DNA strand on the lagging side.

RNA Primer Short RNA sequence providing a starting point for DNA synthesis, required once for the leading strand and multiple times for the lagging strand.