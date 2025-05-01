Skip to main content
Back

Leading & Lagging DNA Strands definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/12
  • Replication Fork
    Y-shaped region where DNA strands separate and new synthesis occurs, creating leading and lagging strands.
  • Leading Strand
    DNA segment synthesized continuously in the same direction as the replication fork movement, needing only one RNA primer.
  • Lagging Strand
    DNA segment synthesized discontinuously in the opposite direction of fork movement, forming short fragments.
  • Okazaki Fragments
    Short DNA segments formed on the lagging strand, each requiring its own RNA primer before being joined together.
  • DNA Ligase
    Enzyme responsible for covalently joining Okazaki fragments to create a continuous DNA strand on the lagging side.
  • RNA Primer
    Short RNA sequence providing a starting point for DNA synthesis, required once for the leading strand and multiple times for the lagging strand.
  • Origin of Replication
    Specific DNA sequence where the process of replication begins, forming replication bubbles and forks.
  • Continuous Replication
    Mode of DNA synthesis where nucleotides are added in an unbroken chain, as seen on the leading strand.
  • Discontinuous Replication
    Mode of DNA synthesis involving the creation of short DNA fragments, characteristic of the lagging strand.
  • DNA Polymerase
    Enzyme that synthesizes new DNA strands in the 5' to 3' direction, dictating the need for Okazaki fragments.
  • Replication Bubble
    Structure formed during DNA replication, containing two replication forks moving in opposite directions.
  • 5' to 3' Direction
    Orientation in which DNA polymerase adds nucleotides, influencing the synthesis pattern of both DNA strands.