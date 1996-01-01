Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Leading & Lagging DNA Strands
Which is involved in replicating the lagging strand of DNA, but is not involved in leading strand replication?
Which of the following statements correctly describes the difference between the leading and the lagging strands of DNA during DNA replication?
The mechanisms of DNA synthesis differs between the two new daughter strands during replication. This is due to the fact that:
Below is a close-up of the portion of a DNA replication bubble.
Helicase is shown as a yellow triangle currently moving from left to right. Based on what you know about the creation of new DNA during replication, which is the lagging strand and why?