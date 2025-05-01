Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Fluorescence Absorption of short wavelengths and emission of longer visible light, making certain molecules appear bright against a dark background.

Ultraviolet Light Short-wavelength radiation used to excite specimens, causing them to emit visible fluorescence in microscopy.

Fluorescent Dye A chemical that binds to specific molecules, enabling them to emit visible light when exposed to certain wavelengths.

Fluorochrome A molecule that emits visible light after excitation, often used to tag cellular components for visualization.

Immunofluorescence A technique combining antibodies and fluorescent dyes to label and track specific molecules within cells.

Confocal Scanning Laser Microscope A computer-controlled device using lasers to generate high-contrast, 3D images by focusing on different specimen planes.