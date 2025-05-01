Skip to main content
Light Microscopes that Detect Fluorescence definitions

  • Fluorescence
    Absorption of short wavelengths and emission of longer visible light, making certain molecules appear bright against a dark background.
  • Ultraviolet Light
    Short-wavelength radiation used to excite specimens, causing them to emit visible fluorescence in microscopy.
  • Fluorescent Dye
    A chemical that binds to specific molecules, enabling them to emit visible light when exposed to certain wavelengths.
  • Fluorochrome
    A molecule that emits visible light after excitation, often used to tag cellular components for visualization.
  • Immunofluorescence
    A technique combining antibodies and fluorescent dyes to label and track specific molecules within cells.
  • Confocal Scanning Laser Microscope
    A computer-controlled device using lasers to generate high-contrast, 3D images by focusing on different specimen planes.
  • CSLM
    An abbreviation for a microscope that couples lasers and fluorescence to produce detailed, layered images of specimens.
  • Two-Photon Microscope
    An instrument using two photons and longer wavelengths for deep, less damaging imaging of thick biological structures.
  • TPM
    A device enabling deep tissue imaging and time-lapse effects by utilizing multi-photon excitation with minimal specimen damage.
  • Super Resolution Microscope
    A fluorescence-based instrument achieving about 0.01 micrometer resolution, revealing details previously unresolvable by light microscopy.
  • SRM
    A high-precision microscope capable of distinguishing objects extremely close together, offering clarity similar to HDTV compared to older methods.
  • Resolution
    The minimum distance at which two points can be distinguished as separate, crucial for image clarity in microscopy.
  • Time-Lapse Imaging
    A method capturing sequential images over time, allowing visualization of dynamic processes within thick specimens.