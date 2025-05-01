Back
Fluorescence Absorption of short wavelengths and emission of longer visible light, making certain molecules appear bright against a dark background. Ultraviolet Light Short-wavelength radiation used to excite specimens, causing them to emit visible fluorescence in microscopy. Fluorescent Dye A chemical that binds to specific molecules, enabling them to emit visible light when exposed to certain wavelengths. Fluorochrome A molecule that emits visible light after excitation, often used to tag cellular components for visualization. Immunofluorescence A technique combining antibodies and fluorescent dyes to label and track specific molecules within cells. Confocal Scanning Laser Microscope A computer-controlled device using lasers to generate high-contrast, 3D images by focusing on different specimen planes. CSLM An abbreviation for a microscope that couples lasers and fluorescence to produce detailed, layered images of specimens. Two-Photon Microscope An instrument using two photons and longer wavelengths for deep, less damaging imaging of thick biological structures. TPM A device enabling deep tissue imaging and time-lapse effects by utilizing multi-photon excitation with minimal specimen damage. Super Resolution Microscope A fluorescence-based instrument achieving about 0.01 micrometer resolution, revealing details previously unresolvable by light microscopy. SRM A high-precision microscope capable of distinguishing objects extremely close together, offering clarity similar to HDTV compared to older methods. Resolution The minimum distance at which two points can be distinguished as separate, crucial for image clarity in microscopy. Time-Lapse Imaging A method capturing sequential images over time, allowing visualization of dynamic processes within thick specimens.
Light Microscopes that Detect Fluorescence definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/13