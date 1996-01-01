Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Light Microscopes that Detect Fluorescence
Fluorescence Microscopes
Confocal Scanning Laser Microscopes (CSLMs)
Two-Photon Microscope (TPM)
Which type of light microscope can show the movement of cells or structures in living specimens with time- lapse imaging?
Super-Resolution Microscope (SRM)
Which type of fluorescent, light microscope creates high-contrast, 3D-images that allow the viewer to access several planes of focus in the specimen?
New and innovative technology, known as ______________________ microscopes, allow scientists to fluorescently tag and track single molecules in a living cell.